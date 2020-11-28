Turning Much Colder With Freezing Temps Next Week, But First Rain And Storms

It’s turning much colder next week with temperatures plunging into the upper 20s in Escambia County north of I-10.

There will be some showers for Saturday, but Sunday looks like a total washout. There is also a chance of severe showers and storms on Sunday.

Monday and Tuesday will bring winter like temperatures, with highs in the low 50s and those cold nights around 29 (a little warmer closer toward the coast).

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog before noon. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 70. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon.

Saturday Night: Showers likely after midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 60. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Sunday: Showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. High near 70. East wind 5 to 15 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Sunday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. South wind 10 to 15 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a northwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 51. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 57.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.