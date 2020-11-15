This Week’s Traffic Alert – These Are The Spots To Expect Delays

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities. In observance of the Thanksgiving holiday, there will be no lane closures on state roads from 7 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 25 to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29. These lane closure restrictions include both construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

· Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement – The bridge is closed for repairs.

The bridge is closed for repairs. · U.S. 29 Widening from Interstate 10 (I-10) to Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90) – Drivers may encounter the following lane closures the week of Sunday, Nov. 15:

o Motorists traveling Nine Mile Road at the U.S. 29 Overpass and U.S. 29 traffic between I-10 and Nine and Half Mile Road may experience alternating lane shifts or closures as crews continue drainage, median and pavement operations.

· West Fairfield Drive (State Road (S.R.) 295) Turn Lane Construction for Family Dollar – The inside eastbound lane will be closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 15 through Thursday, Nov. 19 for turn lane construction. · East Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90) Safety Project from North Palafox Street to Chemstrand Road – Motorists will encounter intermittent nighttime lane closures as crews continue construction activities. Eastbound traffic can also expect daytime, right turn lane closures. · Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90) Widening from Beulah Road (S.R. 99) to Pine Forest (S.R. 297) – Drivers can expect a new temporary traffic pattern on the I-10 westbound off-ramp (Exit 5) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17. The exit lanes will be shifted to the outside of the roadway allowing crews to install a new traffic signal at this location.

inside eastbound lane will be closed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 15 through Thursday, Nov. 19 for turn lane construction. · U.S. 29 Resurfacing from south of Muscogee Road (County Road 184) to Atmore Highway (S.R. 97)- Motorists can expect intermittent daytime lane restrictions as crews lay the final layer of asphalt.

Motorists can expect intermittent daytime lane restrictions as crews lay the final layer of asphalt. · Mobile Highway (U.S. 90) Intersection Improvements at New Warrington Road (S.R. 295) – Drivers can expect intermittent lane closures between 9:30 p.m. and 6 a.m. as construction activities continue.

Santa Rosa County:

Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement – The bridge is closed for repairs.

– The bridge is closed for repairs. S.R. 87 Resurfacing from Clear Creek to S.R. 4 - Drivers can expect intermittent daytime lane closures along the 14-mile corridor through fall 2020 as crews perform paving operations.

- Drivers can expect intermittent daytime lane closures along the 14-mile corridor through fall 2020 as crews perform paving operations. I-10 Emergency Improvements at Avalon Boulevard (S.R. 281/ Exit 22)- Sunday, Nov. 15 through Friday, Nov. 20, motorists will encounter nighttime shoulder and lane closures as crews construct improvements for accommodating additional traffic due to the closure of Pensacola Bay Bridge. Alternating and intermittent lane restrictions will take place on Avalon Boulevard at the I-10 intersection from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. as crews perform widening and turn lane extensions.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.