These Are This Week’s Road Construction Problem Spots

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

· Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement – For the latest information visit FDOT.gov/PensacolaBay.

· U.S. 29 Widening from Interstate 10 (I-10) to Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90) – Drivers may encounter the following lane closures the week of Sunday, Nov. 1:

o Motorists traveling Nine Mile Road at the U.S. 29 Overpass and U.S. 29 traffic between I-10 and Nine and Half Mile Road may experience alternating lane shifts or closures as crews continue drainage, median and pavement operations.

· East Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90) Safety Project from North Palafox Street to Chemstrand Road – Motorists will encounter intermittent nighttime lane closures as crews continue construction activities. Eastbound traffic can also expect daytime, right turn lane closures.

· U.S. 29 Resurfacing from south of Muscogee Road (County Road 184) to Atmore Highway (S.R. 97)- Motorists can expect intermittent daytime lane restrictions as crews continue construction activities at various locations. Drivers are also advised to watch for debris as cleanup efforts are still underway from Hurricane Sally.

· Mobile Highway (U.S. 90) Intersection Improvements at New Warrington Road (S.R. 295) – Drivers can expect intermittent lane closures between 9:30 p.m. and 6 a.m. as construction activities continue.

· I-10 Escambia Bay Bridge Maintenance– Motorists will encounter nighttime outside lane restrictions Sunday, Nov. 1 and inside lane restrictions Monday, Nov. 2 as crews perform deck work on the bridge.

Santa Rosa County: