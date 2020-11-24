Sunny Tuesday, But Wetter Weather Coming by Wednesday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Thanksgiving Day: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Calm wind.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Sunday: Showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.