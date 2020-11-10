Slight Chance Of Showers In The Tuesday Forecast

November 10, 2020

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Veterans Day: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Northeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. North wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 60. North wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 79. North wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 74.

