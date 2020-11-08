Partly Sunny And Warm, High Around 80

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. North wind around 5 mph.

Veterans Day: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.