Partly Sunny And Warm, High Around 80

November 8, 2020

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. North wind around 5 mph.

Veterans Day: A slight chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. North wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 62. North wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers after noon. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77.

Friday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60.

Saturday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 78.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 