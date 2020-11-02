One Month Remaining To Apply For Hurricane Sally FEMA Assistance

November 2, 2020

Florida Panhandle residents who have uninsured losses resulting from Hurricane Sally have until December 1 to register with FEMA for disaster assistance. One month after residents in five counties became eligible for federal disaster assistance, more than $94 million has been approved in federal grants, loans and flood insurance payments.

As of October 29:

  • FEMA has approved $19.2 million to 4,554 individuals and households.
  • The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has approved $25.9 million in disaster loans for 653 homeowners, renters and businesses.
  • The National Flood Insurance Program has received 4,383 claims and paid $49.7 million.

December 1 is also is the deadline to apply to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) for low-interest disaster loans for physical property damage. The deadline for working capital applications is July 2, 2021.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 