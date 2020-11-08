Off-Road Vehicle Crash Victims Found Using Phone GPS

November 8, 2020

Volunteer firefighters were able to located the victims of an off-road vehicle crash in northern Santa Rosa County thanks to GPS.

About 4:30 Saturday morning, the Berrydale, Jay and Allentown volunteer fire department were dispatched to the crash in the area of Highway 4 and Jack Floyd Road, east of Jay

Firefighters were able to located the victims with the help of the Santa Rosa County 911 Center using GPS from their cell phone.

One person was transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.

