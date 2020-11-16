Now That FEMA Sites Are Closed, Here’s How To Apply For Hurricane Sally Help

FEMA mobile registration centers in Escambia County closed permanently on Saturday, but residents can still apply for Hurricane Sally assistance.

Disaster survivors with uninsured losses can also apply by:

Visiting DisasterAssistance.gov;

Downloading the FEMA App; or by

Calling 800-621-3362 (800-462-7585 TTY). Multilingual operators are available. The toll-free numbers are open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. local time, seven days a week. Those who use a relay service such as a videophone, InnoCaption or CapTel should provide FEMA with their specific phone number assigned to that service.

The deadline to register is December 1, 2020.