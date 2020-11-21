Narcotics Search Finds Drugs, Stolen Gun At Home Next To John R. Jones Park, Four Charged

Four people were arrested after a search warrant was executed at a home directly next to the John R. Jones Jr. Athletic Complex on Nine Mile Road.

Tony Darlus Goodwin, 59; Jason Wayne Quick, 31; Michele Vincenzo Aiello, 32; and John Henry Croxdale, 57, were all arrested on narcotics related charges.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit and SWAT team served a search warrant in the 300 block of Holly Street. Inside the home, deputies discovered 92 grams of heroin, 219 grams of methamphetamine, 132 grams of marijuana, 3.5 grams of cocaine, 5.3 grams of psilocybin, a firearm that was reported as stolen in 1989, and more than $6,000 in cash, according to the ECSO.