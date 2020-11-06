Mostly Cloudy, Near 80 Today; Chance Of Rain By Saturday

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. East wind around 10 mph.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind around 10 mph.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Veterans Day: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79.