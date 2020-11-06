Mostly Cloudy, Near 80 Today; Chance Of Rain By Saturday

November 6, 2020

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. East wind around 10 mph.

Saturday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. East wind around 10 mph.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. East wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 65. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Veterans Day: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 81.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 