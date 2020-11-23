Low In The Lower 40s Tonight

November 23, 2020

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tonight: Clear, with a low 40-45. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.

Thanksgiving Day: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Calm wind.

Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.

Friday Night: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Sunday: Showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 