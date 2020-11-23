Low In The Lower 40s Tonight
November 23, 2020
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tonight: Clear, with a low 40-45. North wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 72. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Wednesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight.
Thanksgiving Day: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph.
Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Calm wind.
Friday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the morning.
Friday Night: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Southeast wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
Saturday: A chance of showers, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57.
Sunday: Showers likely. Partly sunny, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 60%.
Sunday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 45.
Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.
