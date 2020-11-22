Let The Miracle League Fry Your Thanksgiving Turkey

Wednesday, the volunteers from the Miracle League of Pensacola will fry your turkey for Thanksgiving, saving you the time and trouble while benefiting the charity. And there is still time to make an appointment.

Completely thaw your turkey, removing all of the inside packaging and giblets. Write down exactly how much your turkey weighs so it is fried perfectly and take it to the Miracle League Park at 555 East Nine Mile Road at your appointment time between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25. For a monetary donation to Miracle League, the volunteers will fry your turkey to perfection. A minimum of $30 per turkey or turkey breast is necessary to help cover costs, and any additional donation will benefit the Miracle League of Pensacola.

Call (850) 377-6236 with questions or to schedule your appointment (leave a message if no answer). Walk-ups are welcome, but reservations should be made early as the number of time slots is limited and appointments take priority.

NorthEscambia.com file photos, click to enlarge.