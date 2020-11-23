Just Over A Week Remains To Apply For Hurricane Sally FEMA Assistance Or Business Loans

Just over a week remains to apply for federal Hurricane Sally assistance. The application deadline for Escambia County residents with uninjured losses is Tuesday, December 1.

Survivors can register with FEMA:

By visiting DisasterAssistance.gov

Downloading the FEMA App for smartphones

Calling 800-621-3362 (800-462-7585 TTY). Multilingual operators are available.

December 1 also is the deadline for homeowners and renters, businesses of all sizes, and nonprofit organizations to apply to the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) for low-interest disaster loans for physical property damage. The deadline for working capital applications for small businesses and eligible nonprofit organizations is July 2, 2021.

For additional information about SBA disaster loans, the loan application process, or for help completing the SBA application, visit SBA’s secure website at https://DisasterLoanAssistance.sba.gov/. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 or email FOCE-Help@sba.gov to make an appointment for assistance over the phone. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing may call 800-877-8339.

For in-person assistance with an SBA disaster loan, visit the Business Recovery Centers, open 7 days a week, 8 a.m.-8 p.m., at East Pensacola Heights Clubhouse, 3208 E. Gonzalez Street, Pensacola.