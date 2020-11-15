Help The Hungry: Annual Peanut Butter Challenge Underway
November 15, 2020
The annual Peanut Butter Challenge is underway, coordinated by Escambia County Extension, to collect jars of peanut butter to be given to area food pantries this December.
Through November 25, you can donate unopened jars of peanut butter at several locations throughout Escambia County. Drop off boxes can be found at:
- UUF/IFAS Extension – 3740 Stefani Road, Cantonment
- Escambia County Farm Bureau – 153 Highway 97, Molino
- Escambia County Public Safety – 6575 N. W St., Pensacola
- Gilmore Services – 21 E. Fairfield Drive, Pensacola
- Holy Spirit Church – 10650 Gulf Beach Highway, Pensacola
- Perdido Bay United Methodist Church – 13360 Innerarity Point Road, Pensacola
Comments