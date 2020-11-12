FWC Law Enforcement Report

The Florida FWC Division of Law Enforcement reported the following activity during the period ending October 8.

While on patrol on Escambia River, Officer Mullins and Lieutenant Berryman located numerous illegal bush hook lines. The lines were untagged and illegally baited with a bream, a game species. Officer Mullins and Lieutenant Berryman sat on these lines for most of the night, with Officer Roberson assisting in the morning. A subject was identified and observed checking these lines. Contact was made with the subject as he positioned to pull another illegal line which had caught a flathead catfish. The subject possessed three illegally caught fish which were seized. The subject was cited for the illegal use of a game species as bait, and for untagged bush hook lines.

Officer Mullins located a junked jet ski which had been illegally dumped at Quintette boat ramp on the Escambia River. Through the course of an investigation, potential suspects were identified, and it was discovered that the jet ski had been sitting in two of the suspects front yard for well over a year. The officer spoke with numerous witnesses and obtained a confession from the subjects for dumping the jet ski. Officer Mullins filed several misdemeanor charges for illegal dumping.

Officer Ramos discovered evidence that the illegal harvest of Saw Palmetto Berries was occurring on several Wildlife Management Areas (WMA) in Santa Rosa county. With the assistance of Pilot Tolbert, Lieutenant Berryman, and Officers Jackson, Lewis and Lugg the team apprehended 11 suspects whom had illegally harvested nearly 1,300 pounds of berries. The suspects were trespassed from the WMAs and issued over 50 citations and warnings for the illegal activity. The berries were returned to the lead managing agency of the WMA.

Officer Ramos was on patrol in the Santa Rosa Sound when he observed a vessel violating an idle speed zone. A small 18’ vessel was found to have 16 people on board and only six personal flotation devices (PFD). During the boating safety inspection Officer Ramos detected signs of impairment from the operator and administered a series of standardized field sobriety tasks (SFST). The operator was arrested for Boating Under the Influence (BUI) and transported to the county jail.

Officer Ramos was on patrol in the Santa Rosa Sound and observed two personal watercraft (PWC) operating dangerously close to one another at high speeds. He stopped the two PWC’s to conduct a safety inspection and educate the two riders about careless operation and found that neither PWC had registration documentation. While speaking with the subjects, Officer Ramos detected signs of impairment. Standardized field sobriety tasks (SFST) were performed, and one operator was arrested for BUI and transported to the county jail where she refused to submit to a breath test. She was charged with operating a vessel while normal faculties impaired and booked into the Santa Rosa County Jail.

This report represents some events the FWC handled during the time period; however, it does not include all actions taken by the Division of Law Enforcement. Information provided by FWC.

NorthEscambia.com photo.