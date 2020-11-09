Florida Gas Prices Declining Below $2 A Gallon

November 9, 2020

It appears the state average price for gas is set to fall below $2 a gallon for the first time since June, according to AAA.

The average price per gallon in Florida was $2.01 Sunday, down 17 cents compared to a month ago.

In Escambia County, the average price was $2.07. Drivers could find a low of $1.98 Sunday night in Cantonment and $1.81 in Pensacola.

“Demand concerns – related to surging cases of COVID-19 - continue to weigh on the global fuel market, leading to lower prices at the pump,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Although US gasoline demand is not nearly as low as it was in April, it remains 9% lower than what’s common, this time of year. Florida drivers should see another round of discounts this week. The state average should slip below $2 a gallon and sink to $1.95 by the weekend.”

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 