Florida Dept. Of Health Offers Tips For Safe Pandemic Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving will look a bit different this year.

The Florida Department of Health is offering advice on how to have a safe Thanksgiving during the COVID-19 pandemic and tips on tweaking old traditions to keep your family and friends safe.

FDOH is suggesting that groups hold outdoor events rather than inside. All individuals should wash their hands or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer frequently. If someone feels ill during the holiday season, get tested for COVID-19 and avoid going out in public or being around at-risk individuals. Older persons or persons at increased risk should should avoid in-person gatherings with people who do not live in their household.

Guests who have traveled from out of town should distance themselves from people who are 65 or older and people of any age who have underlying health issues such as lung or heart disease. And hosts entertaining at home should make sure frequently touched surfaces are cleaned and disinfected before and after gatherings.

From cooking, to how much you eat, to travel, the Florida Department of Health has a cornucopia of other advance for a safe Thanksgiving:

Food Safety

Handwashing with soap and water for 20 seconds (or hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol) before and after preparing, serving and eating food is key to food safety.

Frozen turkeys can defrost at a safe temperature using one of these methods: in a leak-proof container in the refrigerator; in a leak-proof plastic bag in a sink of cold water (water should be changed every 30 minutes), or in the microwave, following the microwave manufacturer’s instructions. Never defrost meat at room temperature.

Cross contamination of foods causes illness—separate utensils, cutting boards and plates used for raw meats from other foods.

Food thermometers are the best way to confirm that a food is cooked to a safe temperature.

Hot foods should be kept hot and cold foods cold.

Leftovers should be refrigerated within two hours of eating.

Holiday Travel

People who are sick should not travel—even if symptoms are mild, infection can spread to others.

Everyone traveling by car should wear seat belts and adults should check that infant and child car seats are properly installed.

If you are traveling from Florida to another state on a commercial flight, wear a mask and social distance as much as possible. If you feel ill upon return, get tested for COVID-19 as soon as possible.

Healthy Habits for the Holidays

Smaller servings of favorite foods that are high in fat, salt and sugar can be balanced with healthier options like lean meats, whole grains, vegetables and fruits.

Physical activity helps keep weight in check during the holidays: adults should be active for at least 2½ hours a week, and at least 1 hour a day is ideal for children and teens.

Fire Prevention Fireplaces, space heaters, candles and food cooking on stoves or ovens should not be left unattended.

A clearance of 3 feet kept around heat sources—fireplaces, air vents, space heaters—is safer.

The manufacturers’ instructions for connecting Christmas light strands should be followed.

Christmas trees should be watered daily—dry pine needles are fire hazards. Injury Prevention Carbon monoxide poisoning is 100% preventable—generators, grills or other gasoline or charcoal-burning devices should not be used inside the home or garage.

Step stools or ladders that are locked and placed on a level surface should be used when hanging decorations.

Fireworks are safety hazards that can burn people and houses, and terrify pets—the safer choice is to exclude fireworks from celebrations.

Bicycle or skateboarding helmets help prevent the most serious types of head and brain injuries.



