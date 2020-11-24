FDOH Reports 64 Additional COVID-19 Cases In Escambia County

There were 64 additional COVID-19 cases reported Monday in Escambia County by the Florida Department of Health.

Note: On city/community location data below, there are discrepancies in the data reported Monday by FDOH, particularly in Santa Rosa County. The differences are noted below.

Here is the latest data:

Total cases: 15,990 (+64)

Non-Florida residents: 1,716

Total deaths: 296

Long-term care facility deaths : 136

Current hospitalizations: 90 (+9)

Number of tests last day: 531

Percent positive last day: 9.0%

Percent positive last week: 8.6%

Escambia County cases by location:

Location data includes delayed reporting of cases from Sunday.

Pensacola: 11,750 (+139)

Cantonment: 1,194 (+13)

Century: 953 (+1)

—-including 773 Century prison inmates

Molino: 190 (+5)

McDavid: 95 (+2)

Bellview: 25

Walnut Hill: 18

Perdido Key: 14

Gonzalez: 8

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases: 7,051 (+37)

Non-Florida residents: 88

Total deaths: 97

Long-term care facility deaths: 22

Cumulative Hospitalizations: 418*

Number of tests last day: 285

Percent positive last day: 12.0%

Santa Rosa County cases by location:

Santa Rosa County numbers appear have discrepancies as reported on Monday with an extremely large number of cases reported that were not included in the county total. The differences are noted.

Milton: 3,332 (Sunday) 3,809 (Monday) +477

Gulf Breeze: 1,064 (Sunday) 1,195 (Monday) +31

Navarre: 1,023 (Sunday) 1,154 (Monday) +131

Pace: 579 (Sunday 583 (Monday) +4

Jay: 169 (Sunday) 181 (Monday +12

Bagdad: 13 (Sunday) 16 (Monday) +3

Florida cases:

Total cases: 944,745

Florida residents: 930,728

Deaths: 18,085

Hospitalizations: 53,499*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. Most of these people are longer be hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.

*The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.