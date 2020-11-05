FDOH: 110 New Positive COVID-19 Cases In Escambia County

The Florida Department of Health reported 110 new COVID-19 cases in Escambia County on Wednesday.

Here is the latest data:

Total cases: 13,914 (+110)

Non-Florida residents: 1,420

Total deaths: 273

Long-term care facility deaths : 127

Current hospitalizations: 59 (+5)

Number of tests last day: 1,032

Percent positive last day: 8.5%

Percent positive last week: 5.0%

Escambia County cases by location:

Pensacola: 10,137 (+81)

Cantonment: 1,027 (+13)

Century: 945

—-including 773 Century prison inmates

Molino: 161 (+1)

McDavid: 77

Bellview: 19

Walnut Hill: 18

Perdido Key: 10

Gonzalez: 7

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases: 6,107 (+34)

Non-Florida residents: 70

Total deaths: 88

Long-term care facility deaths: 20

Cumulative Hospitalizations: 370*

Number of tests last day: 345

Percent positive last day: 9.0%

Santa County cases by location:

Milton: 3,050 (+11)

Gulf Breeze: 894 (+9)

Navarre: 833 (+6)

Pace: 512 (+4)

Jay: 160

Bagdad: 14

Florida cases:

Total cases: 821,123

Florida residents: 810,256

Deaths: 16,922

Hospitalizations: 49,889*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. Most of these people are longer be hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.

*The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.