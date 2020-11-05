Escambia Property Tax Bills Are In The Mail. Here’s How You Can Get A Discount.

Collection of Escambia County 2020 real estate and tangible personal property taxes is underway, and there’s a way to get a discount.

This year’s tax rolls include 179,704 accounts totaling over $320 million, and bills are being delivered now by the postal service and should arrive by November 12.

Discounts are available:

November payments are discounted 4%

December payments are discounted 3%

January payments are discounted 2%

February payments are discounted 1%

March payments receive no discount, and the gross amount is due by close of business on March 31, 2021.

Any payment made April 1 and after is considered delinquent and will be assessed a penalty.

When mailed, discounts are determined by postmark of payment. When a discount period ends on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday, the discount period will be extended to the next business day for online payments or walk-in customers.

In addition, help is available for those taxpayers who may need to make partial payments. If a property owner decides to make partial payments, the following information applies:

Property owner must submit an application (found on the back of the tax bill, online at EscambiaTaxCollector.com or available at the tax collector’s office) with initial partial payment.

Partial payments are accepted for current year taxes only between November 1 and March 31.

No discount allowed for partial payments.

A $10 processing fee is deducted from each partial payment.

partial payment. Partial payments are not accepted after March 31, and any remaining balance as of April 1 is delinquent and subject to all applicable penalties and fees.

Escambia County Tax Collector Scott Lunsford encourages taxpayers to take advantage of the Tax Payment Installment Plan. By utilizing this plan, taxpayers make four quarterly payments instead of one lump sum payment. Each quarterly bill will receive a different discount for early payment as prescribed by Florida Statutes. The quarterly payments are due by the last day of June, September, December and March. The installment payment plan application deadline for 2021 property taxes is April 30, 2021.

“The installment program not only helps ease the financial burden on taxpayers by allowing them to spread out the payments, it also provides a discount for making payments on time,” Lunsford said.

NorthEscambia.com photo.