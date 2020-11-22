Escambia County Unemployment Rate Increases Slightly

The unemployment rate in Escambia County increased in October, according to data released Friday by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity

The unemployment rate in Escambia County was 5.5% in October, up from 5.3% in September. That represents 7,975 people out of work out of a county workforce of 143,717. One year ago, Escambia County’s unemployment rate was just 2.9%, or 4,327 people.

DEO announced the Pensacola area private-sector employment decreased by 6,200 jobs (-3.9 percent) over the year. The Pensacola area’s unemployment rate was 4.9 percent in October. The local industry losing the most jobs over the year was leisure and hospitality (-4,000 jobs). Construction was the only major industry to gain jobs over the year in October 2020 (+100 jobs).

September labor statistics reflect the continued effects of COVID-19 and the efforts to reopen businesses and services, according to DEO.

Florida’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 6.5 percent in October 2020, down 0.7 percentage point from the revised September 2020 rate, and up 3.6 percentage points from a year ago. There were 659,000 jobless Floridians out of a labor force of 10,109,000.

The U.S. unemployment rate was 6.9 percent in October.