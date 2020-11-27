Escambia County Kicks Off The ‘Keep The Wreath Green’ Fire Safety Campaign

Escambia County Fire Rescue, in collaboration with the Pensacola Fire Department, will launch its annual “Keep the Wreath Green” fire safety campaign Tuesday, Dec. 1. While a joyous time of year, cold weather, holiday decorations and festivities can create serious fire dangers. Firefighters hope to reduce the number of fires by promoting simple, life-saving holiday safety tips each day in December.

During the month-long campaign, five-foot wreaths will also be on display at 21 county fire stations and five city fire stations, with wreaths also be placed outside Escambia County’s Ernie Lee Magaha Government Building downtown, the Escambia County Public Safety Building, Pensacola City Hall and Cordova Mall near the food court entrance. Each time firefighters respond to a residential fire with damage, a green light bulb will be replaced with a red one to remind citizens of the dangers posed by fires in residential home. In 2019, 13 bulbs were changed to red on county wreaths, and the city had one red bulb.

One of the 13 fires during December 2019 was in North Escambia. A predawn fire destroyed a Byrneville home in the 1500 block of West Highway 4 on December 12. 2019. Everyone in the home escaped without injury due to working smoke alarms and a dog alerting the family.

There were no injuries or deaths reported during the campaign.

If your home does not have a working smoke detector, call Escambia County Fire Rescue at (850) 595-HERO (4376) or (850) 436-5200 for city of Pensacola residents.

Pictured above: A “Keep the Wreath Green” display at the McDavid Fire Station. Pictured below: A residential fire early the morning of December 12, 2019, in Byrneville. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.