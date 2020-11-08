Cox Donates $50,000 To Manna For Hurricane Sally Recovery

Cox Communications and Cox Automotive recently came together to support local nonprofits that provide assistance to families in the Gulf Coast recovering from Hurricane Sally. Manna Food Bank was awarded a $50,000 grant through the James M. Cox Foundation that will support local families as they continue to rebuild their lives following the storm. United Way of West Florida also received a $50,000 grant.

“We are proud to support these two great organizations,” said David Deliman, market vice president of Cox Gulf Coast. “They have always stepped to the forefront when people in our community need assistance, and their response to Hurricane Sally is no exception. We are happy to provide both Manna and the United Way with these funds to further help our neighbors recover.”

The James M. Cox Foundation is the charitable arm of Cox Enterprises, the parent company of Cox Communications and Cox Automotive. In response to the growing strain on the community from Hurricane Sally along with COVID-19, the foundation announced the two $50,000 donations to support people in need where Cox employees live and work.

“It was heartbreaking to see the amount of damage Hurricane Sally caused in Escambia and Santa Rosa Counties,” said Anthony Pope, senior vice president and region manager of Cox’s Southeast Region. “We’re happy to do our part in helping these two outstanding organizations help get us further along the road to recovery.”

“We’re so grateful to Cox for this amazing gift of support to Manna and our community,” said DeDe Flounlacker, executive director of Manna Food Bank. “We know families in our area will be recovering from the effects of the hurricane for months to come. This gift will help us provide over 30,000 healthy meals to those in need.”