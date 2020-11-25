Chance Of Rain Sticks Around Through Sunday

November 25, 2020

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Tonight: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thanksgiving Day: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Patchy dense fog after midnight. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph.

Friday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before midnight, then a chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 60. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning.

Saturday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 58. Calm wind becoming east around 5 mph after midnight.

Sunday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 68. East wind 5 to 10 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 33.

Tuesday: Sunny, with a high near 50.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 57.

