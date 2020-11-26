Cantonment Rotary Provides Thanksgiving Meals For Nearly 1,300 People (With Photo Gallery)

About 1,300 people can enjoy a complete Thanksgiving meal this year thanks to the members and friends of the Cantonment Rotary Club.

Wednesday the club distributed everything for a turkey meal to 325 families North Escambia area, including Quintette and Carver Park. The recipients were chosen with the help of local school guidance counselors who helped identify families that might need a little help this time of year.

The Tate High School cheerleaders volunteered Wednesday to help package the meals for delivery.

The Cantonment Rotary project continues to grow each year. In 2017, they provided meals for 545 people, and in 2018 it was 988 people.

The Publix at Nine Mile provided generous support for the Cantonment Rotary project.

For a photo gallery, click to enlarge.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.