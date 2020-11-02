Cantonment Man Charged With Burglary After Hurricane Sally

November 2, 2020

A Cantonment man has been charged with burglarizing storage building after hurricane Sally.

Jacob Dakota Boswell, 24, was charged with felony burglary and petit theft.

Boswell allegedly took items including a welder, air powered tools, side grinders, electric wrench, drill and a torch with horses from a detached storage shed on River Annex Road. Boswell then tried to sell some of the items to a neighbor, admitting that he took them, according to an Escambia County Sheriff’s Office report.

Boswell then returned some of the items to the owner, saying he had found them, the report continues.

When approached by deputies, Boswell said the victims’ grandson and he had a “worked out a deal” about getting a torch and hoses, the report says. Boswell says a few days after Sally, he saw the victims’ garage door open and went inside to take the items because of his arrangement with their grandson.

The victim told deputies there was not any agreement made.

Boswell remained in the Escambia County Jail Monday morning with bond set at $7,000.

