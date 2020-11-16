Another 139 COVID-19 Cases Reported Sunday By FDOH

There were 139 additional COVID-19 cases reported Sunday in Escambia County by the Florida Department of Health.

Here is the latest data:

Total cases: 15,118 (+139)

Non-Florida residents: 1,99

Total deaths: 288

Long-term care facility deaths : 132

Current hospitalizations: 87

Number of tests last day: 1,623

Percent positive last day: 6.7%

Percent positive last week: 7.3%

Escambia County cases by location:

Pensacola: 11,023 (+102)

Cantonment: 1,113 (+9)

Century: 950 (+3)

—-including 773 Century prison inmates

Molino: 170

McDavid: 80

Bellview: 21

Walnut Hill: 18

Perdido Key: 13

Gonzalez: 8

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases: 6,573 (+52)

Non-Florida residents: 83

Total deaths: 93

Long-term care facility deaths: 20

Cumulative Hospitalizations: 397*

Number of tests last day: 375

Percent positive last day: 12.8%

Santa Rosa County cases by location:Edit

Milton: 3,188 (+14)

Gulf Breeze: 975 (+9)

Navarre: 926 (+27)

Pace: 558 (+2)

Jay: 163

Bagdad: 13

Florida cases:

Total cases: 885,201

Florida residents: 872,810

Deaths: 17,518

Hospitalizations: 51,900*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. Most of these people are longer be hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.

*The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.