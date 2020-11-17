About 3.4 Million Cubic Yards Of Hurricane Sally Debris Collected In Escambia County; Final Pass Begins December 1
November 17, 2020
Escambia County contractors have collected nearly 3.4 million cubic yards of Hurricane Sally debris.
That’s 65,987 loads, which equals 531 football fields piled three feet high or enough to fill over 73% of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.
The third and final Hurricane Sally debris collection pass will begin on December 1, with a goal to finish all collections by Christmas.
To help expedite the process, separate debris for service. Vegetative debris like tree limbs need to be separate from construction and demolition materials like drywall and carpet. Keep debris away from storm drains, low power lines, other utilities and mailboxes.
Curbside Residential Debris Pickup Instructions
Escambia County residents, that can safely do so, are asked to place any storm-generated debris on the public right of way (the area of residential property that extends from the street to the sidewalk, ditch, utility pole or easement).
- Commercial-generated waste will not be accepted.
- Businesses should contact their waste collection service provider or a debris removal contractor. Business and commercial material is not eligible to be removed curbside by Escambia County.
- Nonprofits are allowed to place debris on public right of way for pickup.
Debris that was generated by Hurricane Sally should be placed and sorted on the area immediately adjoining the road in front of your home.
Residents are urged to separate the debris as follows:
- Vegetative Debris - whole trees and large limbs should be cut into lengths of four feet or less, tree stumps, tree branches, tree trunks and other leafy material
- Construction and Demolition Debris - damaged components of buildings and structures such lumber and wood, wall board, glass, metal, roofing materials, tile, furnishings and fixtures
- Appliances and White Goods - refrigerators, freezers, air conditioners, heat pumps, ovens, ranges, washing machines, clothes dryers and water heaters
- Electronic Waste - computers, televisions, office electronic equipment, etc.
- Household Hazardous Waste - materials that are ignitable, reactive, toxic or corrosive such as paints, cleaners, pesticides, etc.
Do not place debris within four feet of:
- Mailboxes
- Water meters
- Fire hydrants, or any other above-ground utility
Escambia County contractors will make multiple passes through neighborhoods and along county right-of-way for debris removal. If your debris is not removed, please be patient. The crews will make additional passes along your road.
The county contractors have dedicated pieces of equipment for different debris streams (vegetation, C&D and stumps). Please understand that if vegetation is collected and C&D or stumps are left behind, they are not “missed,” but rather assigned to different trucks dedicated to that debris stream. Contractors cannot commingle debris streams in a single truck load.
Drop Off Instructions for Residential Vegetative Debris Drop Off Sites
In addition to curbside removal of debris for residents, residential drop off sites are accepting vegetative debris generated by Hurricane Sally. This is for private, residential use only, NO COMMERCIAL DEBRIS. Hurricane Sally debris drop off sites are open for Escambia County residents only and will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 a.m., until further notice. Residents need to bring ID and proof of residency.
Drop Off Locations:
- Escambia County Equestrian Center at 7750 Mobile Highway
- John R. Jones Athletic Complex at 555 East Nine Mile Road
- Oak Grove Convenience Center at 745 North Highway 99
- Baars Field at 13020 Sorrento Road
- Lexington Terrace at 900 S Old Corry Field Road
- Park East at 1233-1235 at Fort Pickens Road
If residents would like to drop off construction and demolition debris, they can do so at the following locations (ordinary fees apply):
- Perdido Landfill (Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.)
- Oak Grove Convenience Center (Fridays and Saturdays 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.)
Pictured: Debris pick up on North Highway 99. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.
