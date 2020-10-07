Warm, Chance Of Showers For Wednesday

For the latest updated on Hurricane Delta, click here.

A burn ban remains in effect for Escambia County in Florida. Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. East wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 71. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 84. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: A 50 percent chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 81. Southwest wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: Tropical storm conditions possible. A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday: Tropical storm conditions possible. A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Columbus Day: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.