Escambia Residents Encouraged To Monitor Delta This Week

Escambia County officials say they are closely monitoring the progress of Tropical Storm Delta as it moves toward a forecasted landfall as a hurricane, and they are urging local residents to do the same.

While it’s still too early to determine potential impacts to Escambia County, the latest forecast shows the storm tracking west of the area, with possible tropical storm-force winds forecast to arrive in the western Panhandle Friday morning. We’ll keep you updated on the progress of the storm on NorthEscambia.com — check back several times each day.

“We’re treating this storm as if it’s going to be making landfall here, and forecasts are predicting this will likely be a wind event for us,” Emergency Manager Eric Gilmore said. “We’re encouraging everyone to make their preparations now, and even if this turns out to be a non-even, we’re prepared.”

Residents are encouraged to prepare their disaster kits now, which should include seven days of food and water supplies for after the storm arrives. Residents are also encouraged to fuel all vehicles and generators, and prepare all medications needed by family and pets. Individuals should also consider having at least two emergency supply kits, one full kit at home and smaller portable kits in their workplace, vehicle or other places they spend time. Remember, this year’s disaster kit might need to look a little different if you’re planning to go to a shelter—make sure to include face coverings, hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes.

With the possible approach of Tropical Storm Delta, the county is focusing debris management collections in the low lying areas that are susceptible to flooding such as Perdido Key and Pensacola Beach.Contractors will still be collecting debris in all areas of the county and have been approved to work additional hours; however, this storm is predicted to make landfall on Friday and residents are encouraged to use the debris collections sites that have been advertised. If residents would like to drop off vegetation, they can do so from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week at the following locations:

Lexington Terrace

Baars Field

Equestrian Center

Park East, Pensacola Beach

John R. Jones Park

Oak Grove Convenience Center

Brent Athletic Park

Follow These Tips to Prepare for a Storm

Know Your Zone – Go to BeReadyEscambia.com to find out which evacuation zone you are in. Sign up for alerts on BeReadyEscambia.com.

Know Your Home – Is it newly built – possibly rated for a hurricane? Your safest place may be at home rather than a shelter due to COVID-19. Shelters will be announced later and will have masks and hand sanitizer.

Know Your Plan – plan ahead to stay with loved ones, friends or stay at a hotel away from the area.

Follow these tips to stay safe during severe weather: