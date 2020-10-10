Update: Three Additional Deaths, 47 New COVID-19 Cases In Two County Area

Three new deaths and 47 additional COVID-19 cases were reported in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties Friday by the Florida Department of Health.

Here is the latest data:

Escambia County cases:

Total cases: 12,611 (+23)

Non-Florida residents: 1,173

Total deaths: 255 (+1)

Long-term care facility deaths : 119

Current hospitalizations: 50

Number of tests last day: 1,137

Percent positive last day: 1.5%

Percent positive last week: 2.7%

Escambia County cases by location:

Pensacola: 9,216 (+14)

Cantonment: 943 (+2)

Century: 934

—-including 773 Century prison inmates

Molino: 149

McDavid: 74

Walnut Hill: 18

Bellview: 16

Gonzalez: 7

Perdido Key: 7

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases: 5,514 (+24)

Non-Florida residents: 52

Total deaths: 82 (+2)

Long-term care facility deaths: 18 (+1)

Cumulative Hospitalizations: 332*

Number of tests last day: 480

Percent positive last day: 4.6%

Santa County cases by location:

Milton: 2,863 (+11)

Gulf Breeze: 794 (+4)

Navarre: 693 (+3)

Pace: 461 (+3)

Jay: 156

Bagdad: 12

Florida cases:

Total cases: 728,921

Florida residents: 720,201

Deaths: 15,186

Hospitalizations: 45,675*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. Most of these people are longer be hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.

*The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.