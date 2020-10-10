Update: Three Additional Deaths, 47 New COVID-19 Cases In Two County Area
October 10, 2020
Three new deaths and 47 additional COVID-19 cases were reported in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties Friday by the Florida Department of Health.
Here is the latest data:
Escambia County cases:
Total cases: 12,611 (+23)
Non-Florida residents: 1,173
Total deaths: 255 (+1)
Long-term care facility deaths : 119
Current hospitalizations: 50
Number of tests last day: 1,137
Percent positive last day: 1.5%
Percent positive last week: 2.7%
Escambia County cases by location:
Pensacola: 9,216 (+14)
Cantonment: 943 (+2)
Century: 934
—-including 773 Century prison inmates
Molino: 149
McDavid: 74
Walnut Hill: 18
Bellview: 16
Gonzalez: 7
Perdido Key: 7
Santa Rosa County cases:
Total cases: 5,514 (+24)
Non-Florida residents: 52
Total deaths: 82 (+2)
Long-term care facility deaths: 18 (+1)
Cumulative Hospitalizations: 332*
Number of tests last day: 480
Percent positive last day: 4.6%
Santa County cases by location:
Milton: 2,863 (+11)
Gulf Breeze: 794 (+4)
Navarre: 693 (+3)
Pace: 461 (+3)
Jay: 156
Bagdad: 12
Florida cases:
Total cases: 728,921
Florida residents: 720,201
Deaths: 15,186
Hospitalizations: 45,675*
*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. Most of these people are longer be hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.
*The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.
**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.
Comments