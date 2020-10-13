Two More Deaths, 21 Additional COVID-19 Cases Reported Monday In Escambia, Santa Rosa

Two new deaths and 21 additional COVID-19 cases were reported in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties Monday by the Florida Department of Health.

The Florida Department of Health did not issue a daily COVID-19 update on Saturday – the first time in nearly seven months – after a big problem with a private lab.

Here is the latest data that includes Saturday and Sunday:

Escambia County cases:

Total cases: 12,674 (+14)

Non-Florida residents: 1,200

Total deaths: 262 (+2)

Long-term care facility deaths : 123 (+1)

Current hospitalizations: 47 (+3)

Number of tests last day: 238

Percent positive last day: 4.0%

Percent positive last week: 2.5%

Escambia County cases by location:

Pensacola: 9,243(+7)

Cantonment: 950 (+2)

Century: 934

—-including 773 Century prison inmates

Molino: 150

McDavid: 74

Walnut Hill: 18

Bellview: 16

Gonzalez: 7

Perdido Key: 8 (+1)

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases: 5,566 (+7)

Non-Florida residents: 54

Total deaths: 82

Long-term care facility deaths: 18

Cumulative Hospitalizations: 333*

Number of tests last day: 66

Percent positive last day: 9.6%

Santa County cases by location:

Milton: 2,889 (+4)

Gulf Breeze: 799 (+5)

Navarre: 698 (+5)

Pace: 468

Jay: 156

Bagdad: 12

Florida cases:

Total cases: 736,024

Florida residents: 726,934

Deaths: 15,412

Hospitalizations: 45,015*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. Most of these people are longer be hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.

*The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.