Two COVID-19 Deaths, 38 New Cases Reported Friday In Escambia, Santa Rosa

There were two total additional COVID-19 deaths reported Friday in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties, along with 38 new cases, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Here is the latest data:

Escambia County cases:

Total cases: 12,412 (+19)

Non-Florida residents: 1,133

Total deaths: 238 (+1)

Long-term care facility deaths : 112

Current hospitalizations: 47 (-3)

Number of tests last day: 1,200

Percent positive last day: 1.4%

Percent positive last week: 3.5%

Escambia County cases by location:

Pensacola: 9,079 (+12)

Century: 933

—-including 773 Century prison inmates

Cantonment: 926 (+3)

Molino: 147

McDavid: 74 (+1)

Walnut Hill: 18

Bellview: 16

Gonzalez: 7

Perdido Key: 7

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases: 5,397 (+19)

Non-Florida residents: 51

Total deaths: 78 (+1)

Long-term care facility deaths: 17

Cumulative Hospitalizations: 320*

Number of tests last day: 467

Percent positive last day: 3.7%

Santa County cases by location:

Milton: 2,818 (+8)

Gulf Breeze: 780 (+4)

Navarre: 676 (+5)

Pace: 443 (+1)

Jay: 154

Bagdad: 12

Florida cases:

Total cases: 711,804

Florida residents: 703,212

Deaths: 14,554

Hospitalizations: 44,489*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. Most of these people are longer be hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.

*The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.