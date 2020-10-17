Super Saturday With Sunny Skies, A High In The 70s

October 17, 2020

A reminder…a burn ban remains in effect for Escambia County.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 75. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday Night: Clear, with a low around 53. East wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 82. East wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. East wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 83. East wind around 5 mph.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 63. East wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

