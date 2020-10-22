Sunshine Today, Showers And Storms For Friday

October 22, 2020

A burn ban remains in effect for Escambia County.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. East wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 83. East wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 84.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 