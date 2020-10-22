Sunshine Today, Showers And Storms For Friday

A burn ban remains in effect for Escambia County.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Friday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. East wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 83. East wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 84.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Wednesday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.