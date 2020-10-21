Sunny And Middle 80s Today; Rain Chance On The Way Up By Week’s End
October 21, 2020
A burn ban remains in effect for Escambia County.
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 85. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. East wind around 5 mph.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind around 10 mph.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind around 5 mph.
Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind around 5 mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. East wind around 5 mph.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 83.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 82.
Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 65.
Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.
