Sunny And Middle 80s Today; Rain Chance On The Way Up By Week’s End

A burn ban remains in effect for Escambia County.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 85. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. East wind around 5 mph.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. East wind around 10 mph.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 68. East wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind around 5 mph.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. East wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 83.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 82.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly clear, with a low around 65.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.