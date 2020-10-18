Sunny, A Little Bit Warmer
October 18, 2020
A burn ban remains in effect for Escambia County.
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 83. East wind around 5 mph.
Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 62. East wind around 5 mph.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. East wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind around 5 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind 5 to 10 mph.
Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.
Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.
