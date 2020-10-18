Sunny, A Little Bit Warmer

A burn ban remains in effect for Escambia County.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 83. East wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Clear, with a low around 62. East wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 83. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 64. East wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 83.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Friday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Saturday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.