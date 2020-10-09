Showers And Thunderstorms Through Saturday, Thanks To Hurricane Delta

For the latest updated information on Hurricane Delta, click here.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 80. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 10 mph.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Columbus Day: Sunny, with a high near 85. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 83.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 79.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 80.