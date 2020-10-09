Showers And Thunderstorms Through Saturday, Thanks To Hurricane Delta

October 9, 2020

For the latest updated information on Hurricane Delta, click here.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Saturday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. High near 80. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Saturday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers, mainly before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind around 10 mph.

Sunday: A 20 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Columbus Day: Sunny, with a high near 85. Light west wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 66. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Sunny, with a high near 83.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 79.

Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 58.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 80.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 