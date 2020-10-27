Showers And Storms Become Likely
October 27, 2020
TROPICAL STORM WATCH IN EFFECT
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tuesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 80. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Wednesday Night: Tropical storm conditions possible. Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 72. Chance of precipitation is 70%.
Thursday: A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Thursday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. West wind 5 to 10 mph becoming northwest after midnight.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 68. North wind 5 to 10 mph.
Friday Night: Clear, with a low around 48. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 71.
Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 54.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 72.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 50.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 70.
