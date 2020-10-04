Road Construction: This Week’s Slowdown Spots

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities

Escambia County:

· U.S. 29 Widening from Interstate 10 (I-10) to Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90) – Drivers may encounter the following lane closures the week of Sunday, Oct. 4.:

o Motorists traveling Nine Mile Road at the U.S. 29 Overpass and U.S. 29 traffic between I-10 and Nine and a Half Mile Road may experience alternating lane shifts or closures as crews continue drainage and pavement operations.

o Broad Street will be closed west of U.S. 29 to the railroad tracks from 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2 to 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5 for road construction. Broad Street between Untreiner Avenue and U.S. 29 will be open to local traffic only.

· West Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90) Construction Activities West of I-10 – Motorists will encounter an intermittent, westbound lane closure from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. until Friday, Oct. 9 as crews perform curb and gutter work in preparation for paving the new turn lane.

· U.S. 29 Resurfacing from south of Muscogee Road (County Road 184) to Atmore Highway (State Road (S.R.) 97)- Motorists can expect intermittent daytime lane restrictions as crews continue construction activities at various locations. Motorists may also encounter nighttime lane closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5 through Thursday, Oct. 8 for the placement of asphalt. Motorists are also advised to look out for debris as cleanup efforts are still underway from Hurricane Sally.

· Mobile Highway (U.S. 90) Intersection Improvements at New Warrington Road

· I-10 Lane Reconstruction West of Sandy Creek Bridge – The eastbound on-ramp and eastbound outside lane will be closed on Sunday, Oct. 4 from 8 p.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5 as crews begin lane reconstruction activities.

The eastbound on-ramp and eastbound outside lane will be closed on Sunday, Oct. 4 from 8 p.m. to 12 p.m. Monday, Oct. 5 as crews begin lane reconstruction activities. · I-10 Light Pole Removal from Escambia Bay Bridge – Motorists will encounter nighttime lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday, Oct. 4 as crews remove light poles from the bridge.

Santa Rosa County:

S.R. 87 Resurfacing from Clear Creek to S.R. 4- Drivers can expect intermittent daytime lane closures along the 14-mile corridor through fall 2020 as crews perform paving operations.

· S.R. 87 North Underground Utility Operations from Park Avenue to S.R. 89 – Motorists will encounter intermittent lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2, and Saturday, Oct. 3 as crews perform underground utility repairs.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.