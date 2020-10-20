Only 11 New COVID-19 Positives Reported In Escambia And Santa Rosa On Monday
October 20, 2020
There were only 11 total new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties on Monday by the Florida Department of Health on Monday. While the numbers of cases were down, the number of tests returned was also down.
Here is the latest data:
Escambia County cases:
Total cases: 12,997 (+8)
Non-Florida residents: 1,257
Total deaths: 269
Long-term care facility deaths : 125
Current hospitalizations: 35 (-7)
Number of tests last day: 293
Percent positive last day: 2.7%
Percent positive last week: 4.5%
Escambia County cases by location:
Pensacola: 9,488 (+7)
Cantonment: 960
Century: 935
—-including 773 Century prison inmates
Molino: 151
McDavid: 75 (+1)
Walnut Hill: 18
Bellview: 17
Perdido Key: 9
Gonzalez: 7
Santa Rosa County cases:
Total cases: 5,725 (+3)
Non-Florida residents: 61
Total deaths: 85
Long-term care facility deaths: 19
Cumulative Hospitalizations: 347*
Number of tests last day: 63
Percent positive last day: 6.0%
Santa County cases by location:
Milton: 2,933
Gulf Breeze: 825
Navarre: 741 (+1)
Pace: 483 (+1)
Jay: 159
Bagdad: 12
Florida cases:
Total cases: 756,727
Florida residents: 747,183
Deaths: 16,021
Hospitalizations: 47,125*
*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. Most of these people are longer be hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.
*The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.
**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.
Comments