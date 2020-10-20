Only 11 New COVID-19 Positives Reported In Escambia And Santa Rosa On Monday

There were only 11 total new COVID-19 positive cases reported in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties on Monday by the Florida Department of Health on Monday. While the numbers of cases were down, the number of tests returned was also down.

Here is the latest data:

Escambia County cases:

Total cases: 12,997 (+8)

Non-Florida residents: 1,257

Total deaths: 269

Long-term care facility deaths : 125

Current hospitalizations: 35 (-7)

Number of tests last day: 293

Percent positive last day: 2.7%

Percent positive last week: 4.5%

Escambia County cases by location:

Pensacola: 9,488 (+7)

Cantonment: 960

Century: 935

—-including 773 Century prison inmates

Molino: 151

McDavid: 75 (+1)

Walnut Hill: 18

Bellview: 17

Perdido Key: 9

Gonzalez: 7

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases: 5,725 (+3)

Non-Florida residents: 61

Total deaths: 85

Long-term care facility deaths: 19

Cumulative Hospitalizations: 347*

Number of tests last day: 63

Percent positive last day: 6.0%

Santa County cases by location:

Milton: 2,933

Gulf Breeze: 825

Navarre: 741 (+1)

Pace: 483 (+1)

Jay: 159

Bagdad: 12

Florida cases:

Total cases: 756,727

Florida residents: 747,183

Deaths: 16,021

Hospitalizations: 47,125*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. Most of these people are longer be hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.

*The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.