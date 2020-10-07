No New Deaths, 18 More COVID-19 Cases Reported Tuesday In Escambia County

The Florida Department of Health on Tuesday reported no new deaths and 18 more COVID-19 cases in Escambia County.

Here is the latest data:

Escambia County cases:

Total cases: 12,512 (+18)

Non-Florida residents: 1,146

Total deaths: 243

Long-term care facility deaths : 113

Current hospitalizations: 50 (-4)

Number of tests last day: 627

Percent positive last day: 2.3%

Percent positive last week: 2.7%

Escambia County cases by location:

Pensacola: 9,148 (+9)

Cantonment: 936 (+1)

Century: 933

—-including 773 Century prison inmates

Molino: 149

McDavid: 74

Walnut Hill: 18

Bellview: 16

Gonzalez: 7

Perdido Key: 7

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases: 5,464 (+27)

Non-Florida residents: 51

Total deaths: 77 (-1 data adjustment)

Long-term care facility deaths: 17

Cumulative Hospitalizations: 327*

Number of tests last day: 178

Percent positive last day: 12.8%

Santa County cases by location:

Milton: 2,841 (+20)

Gulf Breeze: 790 (+1)

Navarre: 687 (+1)

Pace: 454 (+3)

Jay: 155

Bagdad: 12

Florida cases:

Total cases: 720,125

Florida residents: 711,358

Deaths: 14,767

Hospitalizations: 45,005*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. Most of these people are longer be hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.

*The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.