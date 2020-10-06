Monday: No New COVID-19 Deaths, 16 Additional Cases Reported In Escambia County

There were no additional COVID-19 deaths reported Monday in Escambia County, as the case total increased by 16, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Here is the latest data:

Escambia County cases:

Total cases: 12,494 (+16)

Non-Florida residents: 1,146

Total deaths: 243

Long-term care facility deaths : 114

Current hospitalizations: 54 (+4)

Number of tests last day: 294

Percent positive last day: 5.2%

Percent positive last week: 2.7%

Escambia County cases by location:

Pensacola: 9,137 (+13)

Cantonment: 935 (+3)

Century: 933

—-including 773 Century prison inmates

Molino: 149

McDavid: 74

Walnut Hill: 18

Bellview: 16

Gonzalez: 7

Perdido Key: 7

Santa Rosa County cases:

Total cases: 5,437 (+7)

Non-Florida residents: 51

Total deaths: 78

Long-term care facility deaths: 17

Cumulative Hospitalizations: 322*

Number of tests last day: 76

Percent positive last day: 8.4%

Santa County cases by location:

Milton: 2,821 (+2)

Gulf Breeze: 789 (+1)

Navarre: 686 (+1)

Pace: 451 (+1)

Jay: 155

Bagdad: 12

Florida cases:

Total cases: 717,874

Florida residents: 709,157

Deaths: 14,712

Hospitalizations: 44,775*

*“Hospitalizations” in the statewide and Santa Rosa County totals is a count of all laboratory confirmed cases in which an inpatient hospitalization occurred at any time during the course of illness. Most of these people are longer be hospitalized. The FDOH does not provide a count of patients currently hospitalized. The Escambia County number is current data compiled each day from the local hospitals.

*The Florida Department of Health does not have a clear standard or definition of “recovered” and does not report a number of recovered individuals.

**Data Sources: Florida Department of Health, Escambia County, City of Pensacola, local hospitals.