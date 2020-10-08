Local Rain Chances Rise As Hurricane Delta Moves Toward Coast

October 8, 2020

For the latest updated on Hurricane Delta, click here.

A burn ban remains in effect for Escambia County in Florida. Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85. East wind around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Thursday Night: A 40 percent chance of showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. East wind around 5 mph.

Friday: A 50 percent chance of showers, mainly after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 83. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Friday Night: Showers likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 73. Southeast wind 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Southeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Saturday Night: A chance of showers and thunderstorms before 1am, then a slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Sunday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Columbus Day: A 20 percent chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 67.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Tuesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 60.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 79.

