High In The Middle 70s For Sunday

A burn ban remains in effect for Escambia County south of Nine Mile Road.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Sunday: Becoming partly sunny, with a high near 75. North wind around 5 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. North wind around 5 mph.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 83. North wind around 5 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 66. Calm wind becoming northeast around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 82. East wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. East wind around 5 mph.

Wednesday: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Windy, with a southeast wind 30 to 40 mph becoming south 10 to 20 mph. Winds could gust as high as 50 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 79.

Thursday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 70.

Friday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 51.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 71.