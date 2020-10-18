Here Are This Week’s Road Construction Spots To Watch

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities

Escambia County:

· Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement – The bridge remains closed until next year.

o Southbound U.S. 29 traffic between Carolina Drive and I-10 will shift onto the newly constructed southbound lanes beginning at 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11. This project milestone brings all southbound traffic between I-10 to Nine and Half Mile Road onto the west side of the median.

o Motorists traveling Nine Mile Road at the U.S. 29 Overpass and U.S. 29 traffic between I-10 and Nine and Half Mile Road may experience alternating lane shifts or closures as crews continue drainage and pavement operations.

· East Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90) Safety Project from North Palafox Street to Chemstrand Road – Motorists will encounter intermittent nighttime lane closures as crews continue construction activities. Eastbound traffic can also expect daytime, right turn lane closures.

Santa Rosa County: