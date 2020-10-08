Gulf Power Foundation Donates $100K Toward Hurricane Sally Recovery

October 8, 2020

The Gulf Power Foundation has provided four $25,000 grants to local charities along with other donations for Hurricane Sally recovery.

The financial contributions were made to

  • Salvation Army – $25,000
  • Red Cross – $25,000
  • United Way of West Florida – $25,000
  • Manna Food Bank – $25,000

In addition to the financial contribution, Gulf Power donated food and water from the area staging sites that housed visiting lineworkers from utilities and contract companies across the country. More than 6,000 workers from 24 states traveled to Northwest Florida to aid restoration efforts after Sally, a Category 2 hurricane, made landfall September 16. These items were given to places such as Manna Food Bank, Feeding the Gulf Coast, Escambia County Public Schools Foundation and Escambia County Fire Rescue.

The Gulf Power Foundation has operated for 30 years as an independent not-for-profit organization, partnering and investing in communities throughout Northwest Florida. The Foundation is one of the region’s largest corporate foundations, funded entirely through resources independent of Gulf Power’s customers.

