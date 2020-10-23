Good Chance Of Showers And Possibly Thunderstorms For Today

A burn ban remains in effect for Escambia County.

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. with a high near 82. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Northeast wind around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Calm wind.

Monday: Sunny, with a high near 85. East wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.

Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.