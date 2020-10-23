Good Chance Of Showers And Possibly Thunderstorms For Today
October 23, 2020
A burn ban remains in effect for Escambia County.
Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:
Friday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 1pm. with a high near 82. East wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Friday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. East wind around 5 mph becoming calm.
Saturday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81. Northeast wind around 5 mph.
Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers before 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind.
Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 83. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon.
Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. Calm wind.
Monday: Sunny, with a high near 85. East wind around 5 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon.
Monday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 84.
Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Wednesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.
Wednesday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63.
Thursday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76.
