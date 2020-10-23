Friday Night High School Football Schedule

Here is the Friday night football schedule for the North Escambia area:

FLORIDA

Tate at West Florida

Northview at Jay

Pine Forest at Escambia

Pensacola High at Washington

Catholic at Niceville

Crestview at Pace

Mosley at Milton

Choctaw at Gulf Breeze

Fort Walton Beach at Navarre

ALABAMA

Escambia Academy at Southern Academy

Jackson at Escambia County (Atmore)

T.R. Miller at Flomaton (Flomaton forfeit due to COVID-19)

Opp at W.S. Neal (Opp forfeit due to COVID-19)