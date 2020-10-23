Friday Night High School Football Schedule
October 23, 2020
Here is the Friday night football schedule for the North Escambia area:
FLORIDA
Tate at West Florida
Northview at Jay
Pine Forest at Escambia
Pensacola High at Washington
Catholic at Niceville
Crestview at Pace
Mosley at Milton
Choctaw at Gulf Breeze
Fort Walton Beach at Navarre
ALABAMA
Escambia Academy at Southern Academy
Jackson at Escambia County (Atmore)
T.R. Miller at Flomaton (Flomaton forfeit due to COVID-19)
Opp at W.S. Neal (Opp forfeit due to COVID-19)
